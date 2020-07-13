Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday started to require foreigners arriving from high-risk countries to submit a certificate showing they tested negative for the new coronavirus, as a steady rise in imported cases has strained its anti-virus fight.
All foreign arrivals from the four countries -- Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan -- are obligated to hand in health certificates proving they have tested negative for COVID-19 on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
South Korea has also ordered regular flights from such countries to limit the number of passengers to 60 percent of capacity. Those who depart for countries with large outbreaks will face strict entry processes when returning to South Korea, health authorities said.
Strict quarantine regulations on arrivals from Pakistan and Bangladesh have been already in place. South Korea began to suspend visa issuance and non-scheduled flights from the two countries from June 23.
On Sunday, South Korea said that it is closely monitoring situations in 11 additional countries, hinting it may apply the strict regulation to more countries with large virus outbreaks down the road.
The certificates must be issued by hospitals and testing centers designated by South Korean embassies within 48 hours before their departure.
The virus-free certificates do not exempt the arrivals from the two-week self quarantine. South Korea has been enforcing mandatory 14-day self-quarantines for all travelers, including South Korean nationals, coming from overseas since April 1.
In early May, South Korea eased social distancing, but the steady rise in imported cases as well as those tied to religious facilities have forced health authorities to take a step back and reinforce anti-virus measures.
Imported cases accounted for roughly 13 percent of the accumulated number of COVID-19 infections here as of Sunday.
South Korea has reported 245 imported cases this month as of Sunday, compared with 323 cases detected for all of June. In May, the country reported 192 of such cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
3
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
3
Seoul mayor's funeral to be held online amid coronavirus concerns
-
4
S. Korea to require foreigners arriving from high-risk nations to submit proof of negative virus test
-
5
(LEAD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing