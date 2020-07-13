(LEAD) S. Korea's exports fall 1.7 pct in first 10 days of July
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEJONG, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 1.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July, but a slower pace of contraction signaled a recovery in shipments as more nations lifted coronavirus lockdown measures, customs data showed Monday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$13.3 billion in the July 1-10 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average exports during the 10-day period also declined 1.7 percent.
In the first 10 days of June, exports jumped 20.2 percent on-year, but the daily average exports for last month's 10-day period slipped 9.8 percent.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting their borders.
By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, rose 7.7 percent and those of automobiles gained 7.3 percent over the 10-day period from a year earlier.
By country, shipments to China rose 9.4 percent on-year and shipments to the United States increased 7.3 percent.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
