BAT Korea names new country manager
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- British American Tobacco (BAT) Korea said Monday it has appointed a marketing expert as new country manager as it strives to boost sales in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
Kim Eun-ji, 44, began her new job on July 1. She had served mainly in marketing and sales divisions in BAT Korea since joining the company in 2004, the company said in a statement.
"With a wide range of knowledge in marketing and trade, I will bring a positive change to our journey to business turnaround carefully serving the needs of Korean consumers," she said in the statement.
BAT Korea said the new country manager will lead the local turnaround according to BAT's global business strategy.
BAT Korea's domestic sales fell to 268.2 billion won in 2018 from 413.4 billion won in 2016. In contrast, its outbound shipments jumped to US$300 million from $100 million during the same period.
