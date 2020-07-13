Samsung Electronics in talks with LG Display for panel supply: sources
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is in talks with competitor LG Display Co. for the purchase of display panels, industry sources said Monday, amid its transition to production of next-generation display.
Samsung Electronics and LG Display may sign a deal on LCD TV panel supply in the near future, according to the sources.
The move came after Samsung Display Co., a display maker under Samsung Electronics, announced earlier this year that it will discontinue its LCD screen production from next year and will speed up its shift toward quantum-dot (QD) display.
Industry insiders originally predicted that Samsung Electronics could buy LCD panels from Chinese firms, such as China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., and BOE Technology Group Co., as well as Sharp Corp., now owned by Taiwan's Foxconn Group.
Analysts expect that LG Display's supply volume to be worth between 1 trillion (US$833 million) and 2 trillion won if the deal is secured. LG Display plans to supply large-size LCD panels from its plant in Guangzhou, China.
Samsung and LG are rivals in the TV industry, with the former representing QLED TV and the latter spearheading OLED TV. However, history shows the two sides can work as partners.
In 2017, Samsung Electronics received LCD screens for 65-inch and 75-inch TVs from LG Display after Sharp abruptly decided to cut its display supply.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
3
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
4
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
2
Seoul mayor's funeral to be held online amid coronavirus concerns
-
3
New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
4
S. Korea to require foreigners arriving from high-risk nations to submit proof of negative virus test
-
5
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing