The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 July 13, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.61 0.61
3-M 0.65 0.66
6-M 0.68 0.68
12-M 0.82 0.82
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
3
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
4
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
2
Seoul mayor's funeral to be held online amid coronavirus concerns
-
3
New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
4
S. Korea to require foreigners arriving from high-risk nations to submit proof of negative virus test
-
5
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing