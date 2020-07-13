KBO's top club looking to extend lead in midweek series vs. No. 2 team

The Dinos are one win away from becoming the first team this year to reach 40. Historically, the club that reached the 40-win plateau first went on to win the pennant 21 out of 31 previous occasions, and captured the Korean Series 16 out of 31 times. Seasons from 1982 to 1988, when the KBO kept separate standings for the first half and the second half of the year, are excluded for this record-keeping purpose. Ditto for the 1999 and 2000 seasons, when the eight teams were split into two divisions.

