Southern South Korea hit by devastating downpours

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), 236 mm of rain fell in Sancheong of South Gyeongsang Province for one day by 9 a.m., followed by 228 mm in Buan of North Jeolla Province, 190.5 mm in Gunsan of North Jeolla, 143.6 mm in Gwangju and 145.1 mm in Daejeon.