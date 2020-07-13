KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,600 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 29,600 UP 600
HITEJINRO 44,100 DN 1,200
Yuhan 51,300 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 37,100 UP 800
DaelimInd 84,900 UP 2,900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12800 UP300
KiaMtr 33,800 UP 1,750
HYUNDAI WIA 40,300 UP 4,600
Daesang 28,200 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,945 UP 45
ORION Holdings 13,050 DN 50
KISWire 15,700 UP 250
LotteFood 341,000 0
NEXENTIRE 5,260 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 UP 5,000
KCC 136,500 UP 3,500
AmoreG 51,700 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 101,500 UP 3,200
BukwangPharm 36,500 UP 1,700
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,600 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 715,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 4,960 UP 50
KAL 16,850 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,390 UP 10
GC Corp 195,500 UP 26,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,800 UP 550
Donga Socio Holdings 95,000 UP 400
SK hynix 83,000 UP 200
Youngpoong 486,500 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,400 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,100 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 182,500 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,550 UP 250
Kogas 26,200 UP 450
Hanwha 23,350 UP 700
DB HiTek 30,500 UP 50
CJ 88,700 UP 1,600
JWPHARMA 32,950 UP 250
