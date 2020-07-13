SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,600 DN 1,500

ShinhanGroup 29,600 UP 600

HITEJINRO 44,100 DN 1,200

Yuhan 51,300 UP 300

CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 37,100 UP 800

DaelimInd 84,900 UP 2,900

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12800 UP300

KiaMtr 33,800 UP 1,750

HYUNDAI WIA 40,300 UP 4,600

Daesang 28,200 UP 500

SKNetworks 4,945 UP 45

ORION Holdings 13,050 DN 50

KISWire 15,700 UP 250

LotteFood 341,000 0

NEXENTIRE 5,260 UP 80

CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 UP 5,000

KCC 136,500 UP 3,500

AmoreG 51,700 UP 700

HyundaiMtr 101,500 UP 3,200

BukwangPharm 36,500 UP 1,700

ILJIN MATERIALS 52,600 UP 1,000

TaekwangInd 715,000 DN 2,000

SsangyongCement 4,960 UP 50

KAL 16,850 UP 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,390 UP 10

GC Corp 195,500 UP 26,500

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,800 UP 550

Donga Socio Holdings 95,000 UP 400

SK hynix 83,000 UP 200

Youngpoong 486,500 UP 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 34,400 UP 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,100 UP 950

SamsungF&MIns 182,500 UP 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,550 UP 250

Kogas 26,200 UP 450

Hanwha 23,350 UP 700

DB HiTek 30,500 UP 50

CJ 88,700 UP 1,600

JWPHARMA 32,950 UP 250

(MORE)