KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LGInt 14,850 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 5,700 UP 40
SBC 10,400 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 22,250 UP 200
LG Corp. 70,200 UP 2,300
Nongshim 387,000 UP 3,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,100 DN 400
SGBC 29,850 UP 50
BoryungPharm 16,100 UP 500
L&L 10,450 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,500 UP 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,050 UP 600
Hyosung 62,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE 30,650 UP 400
Binggrae 60,000 UP 500
Shinsegae 210,000 UP 2,500
GCH Corp 25,500 UP 2,050
LotteChilsung 99,100 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,830 UP 160
POSCO 187,000 UP 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,600 UP 3,400
SAMSUNG SDS 183,500 UP 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 2,960 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 46,900 UP 1,400
SamsungElec 53,400 UP 700
NHIS 8,610 UP 420
SK Discovery 35,850 UP 150
LS 36,150 UP 1,150
GS E&C 26,150 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 394,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 124,000 UP 9,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,160 UP 310
SKC 71,400 UP 1,000
GS Retail 36,900 UP 300
Ottogi 569,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 64,200 DN 2,500
F&F 87,500 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 3,080 UP 80
HtlShilla 69,400 UP 600
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
3
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
4
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
2
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
3
S. Korea to require foreigners arriving from high-risk nations to submit proof of negative virus test
-
4
Seoul mayor's funeral to be held online amid coronavirus concerns
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high