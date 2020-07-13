KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 34,200 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 127,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 112,500 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,950 UP 150
KSOE 89,700 UP 6,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 24,300 UP 1,700
OCI 46,900 UP 1,600
LS ELECTRIC 52,400 UP 2,650
KorZinc 375,000 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,690 UP 170
SYC 42,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 31,000 UP 1,150
IS DONGSEO 39,400 UP 1,950
S-Oil 63,100 UP 1,400
LG Innotek 173,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 UP 8,500
HMM 4,815 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 79,300 UP 7,600
Mobis 204,500 UP 12,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,800 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 8,500 UP 50
S-1 85,100 UP 100
Hanchem 141,500 UP 2,000
DWS 21,500 UP 250
UNID 41,500 UP 250
KEPCO 20,000 UP 1,300
SamsungSecu 27,800 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 12,400 UP 150
SKTelecom 215,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 41,900 UP 2,100
HyundaiElev 49,600 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,400 UP 300
Hanon Systems 9,660 UP 60
SK 242,500 UP 2,000
DAEKYO 4,105 0
GKL 12,650 UP 300
Handsome 36,150 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 3,795 UP 30
COWAY 71,100 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,200 UP 2,600
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
3
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
4
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
2
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
3
S. Korea to require foreigners arriving from high-risk nations to submit proof of negative virus test
-
4
Seoul mayor's funeral to be held online amid coronavirus concerns
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high