Hanmi Science 34,200 DN 800

SamsungElecMech 127,500 UP 1,500

Hanssem 112,500 UP 1,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 16,950 UP 150

KSOE 89,700 UP 6,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 24,300 UP 1,700

OCI 46,900 UP 1,600

LS ELECTRIC 52,400 UP 2,650

KorZinc 375,000 UP 1,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,690 UP 170

SYC 42,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiMipoDock 31,000 UP 1,150

IS DONGSEO 39,400 UP 1,950

S-Oil 63,100 UP 1,400

LG Innotek 173,500 DN 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 UP 8,500

HMM 4,815 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 79,300 UP 7,600

Mobis 204,500 UP 12,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,800 UP 400

HDC HOLDINGS 8,500 UP 50

S-1 85,100 UP 100

Hanchem 141,500 UP 2,000

DWS 21,500 UP 250

UNID 41,500 UP 250

KEPCO 20,000 UP 1,300

SamsungSecu 27,800 UP 1,100

KG DONGBU STL 12,400 UP 150

SKTelecom 215,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 41,900 UP 2,100

HyundaiElev 49,600 DN 50

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,400 UP 300

Hanon Systems 9,660 UP 60

SK 242,500 UP 2,000

DAEKYO 4,105 0

GKL 12,650 UP 300

Handsome 36,150 DN 450

Asiana Airlines 3,795 UP 30

COWAY 71,100 UP 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 81,200 UP 2,600

(MORE)