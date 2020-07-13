KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,150 UP 280
NamhaeChem 7,540 UP 30
DONGSUH 16,000 UP 100
BGF 4,285 DN 10
SamsungEng 12,200 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 3,715 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,300 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 17,050 UP 150
KT 24,350 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 13,800 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,700 UP 800
KT&G 79,000 UP 1,200
DHICO 4,600 UP 90
LG Display 12,450 UP 250
Kangwonland 23,250 0
NAVER 297,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 352,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 965,000 UP 21,000
DSME 23,300 UP 950
DSINFRA 6,300 UP 160
DWEC 3,515 UP 105
Donga ST 88,200 UP 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 400,000 UP 10,000
DongwonF&B 185,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 29,500 UP 450
LGH&H 1,300,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 547,000 UP 18,000
KEPCO E&C 15,500 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,100 UP 1,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 68,500 UP 300
Celltrion 329,000 UP 4,500
Huchems 16,000 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,500 UP 800
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
3
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
4
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
2
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
3
Seoul mayor's funeral to be held online amid coronavirus concerns
-
4
S. Korea to require foreigners arriving from high-risk nations to submit proof of negative virus test
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high