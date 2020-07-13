KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 45,000 UP 2,300
LOTTE Himart 33,950 DN 50
GS 35,850 UP 850
CJ CGV 19,600 UP 350
LIG Nex1 29,000 UP 450
Fila Holdings 35,600 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 108,000 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,200 UP 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 1,425 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 160,000 UP 3,000
LF 12,000 UP 150
FOOSUNG 8,000 UP 40
SK Innovation 131,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 23,200 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 35,350 UP 1,400
Hansae 10,650 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 70,600 UP 3,100
Youngone Corp 25,200 UP 650
KOLON IND 37,650 UP 3,350
HanmiPharm 237,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,130 UP 100
emart 113,500 UP 4,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY251 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 42,250 UP 500
HANJINKAL 95,300 UP 4,700
DoubleUGames 80,600 DN 300
CUCKOO 82,500 UP 1,700
COSMAX 99,900 UP 4,400
MANDO 23,050 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 730,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 45,300 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 26,400 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,600 UP 200
Netmarble 133,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S236000 UP4000
ORION 147,000 0
BGF Retail 128,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 140,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 20,800 UP 850
WooriFinancialGroup 8,600 UP 190
(END)
