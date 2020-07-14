Next year's minimum wage set at 8,720 won in 1.5 pct on-year increase
All Headlines 02:20 July 14, 2020
SEJONG, July 14 (Yonhap) -- A national commission on Tuesday set next year's minimum wage at 8,720 won (US$7.25), an increase of 1.5 percent from this year.
The decision came during the ninth plenary meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission, which is affiliated with the labor ministry.
