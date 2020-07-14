Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Next year's minimum wage set at 8,720 won in 1.5 pct on-year increase

All Headlines 02:20 July 14, 2020

SEJONG, July 14 (Yonhap) -- A national commission on Tuesday set next year's minimum wage at 8,720 won (US$7.25), an increase of 1.5 percent from this year.

The decision came during the ninth plenary meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission, which is affiliated with the labor ministry.
(END)

Keywords
#minimum wage
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!