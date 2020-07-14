Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Claimed victim of sexual harassment by late Seoul mayor says wanted protection from power (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Claimed victim says she wanted apology (Kookmin Daily)
-- Victim says had been sexually harassed for 4 years, Seoul gov't ignored her cry for help (Donga llbo)
-- Information about investigation against Park Won-soon illegally leaked (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Park Won-soon used his power to sexually harass secretary for four years: victim (Segye Times)
-- Park sexually harassed secretary even when former South Chungcheong governor and Busan mayor came under scrutiny over same charges (Chosun Ilbo)
-- World reports 230,000 new COVID-19 infection cases in single day (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Minimum wage for 2021 set at 8,720 won, up 1.5 pct, lowest increase ever (Hankyoreh)
-- Time of mourning passes, will time of truth come (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Private equity fund scandal shocks market, more banks stop selling products (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul gov't seeks to build 20,000 new homes on abandoned land in Gangnam (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Secretary says mayor wouldn't stop (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul mayor laid to rest amid heated controversy over sexual misconduct (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's real estate policy fiasco (Korea Times)
