(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 14)

She insisted the theme of negotiations between the US and North Korea should change from "denuclearization measures versus lifting of sanctions" to "withdrawal of hostility versus resumption of negotiations." Her statement called for Washington to take "irreversible simultaneous major steps" and drop its "hostile policy" toward the communist state. The vaguely worded demand seems to be meant to urge the US not only to ease sanctions but to end joint military drills with South Korea, stop deploying strategic military assets to the peninsula and withdraw the North from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.