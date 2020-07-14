Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

July 14, 2020

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/18 Rain 30

Incheon 24/18 Cloudy 30

Suwon 23/18 Rain 30

Cheongju 22/19 Rain 30

Daejeon 22/19 Rain 30

Chuncheon 24/18 Rain 30

Gangneung 22/18 Rain 70

Jeonju 23/21 Rain 30

Gwangju 24/20 Rain 60

Jeju 24/22 Sunny 60

Daegu 22/19 Rain 60

Busan 23/19 Rain 60
