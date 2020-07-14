Kia recalls more than 5,000 cars in Russia
MOSCOW, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp.'s Russian subsidiary has begun recalling more than 5,000 Seltos sport-utility vehicles to replace steering column shaft, a news report said Tuesday.
The recall by Kia Motors Russia and CIS affects 5,128 Kia Seltos sold from December 2019 to June 2020, Russia's Tass news agency said, citing Russia's Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology.
"The steering column of cars equipped with a mechanical locking system does not lock in the parked position," the department said, according to Tass.
In Seoul, Kia Motors, South Korea's second-largest automaker by sales, said the recall is in line with Russia's regulations calling for anti-theft measures.
,
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
PyeongChang music festival to focus on Beethoven's music
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high