S. Korea's first military satellite launch delayed due to inspection
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The planned launch of South Korea's first military communications satellite has been postponed for a hardware inspection, a U.S.-based commercial space firm said.
The Anasis-II satellite had originally been scheduled to lift off from Florida on a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket Tuesday (U.S. time), but a new target launch date will be decided following the checkup, according to SpaceX.
"Standing down from tomorrow's launch of ANASIS-II to take a closer look at the second stage, swap hardware if needed. Will announce new target launch date," the company tweeted without elaborating why it is conducting the inspection and what the problem was.
On Sunday, the company said it completed a static fire test for the planned launch.
The military satellite project is part of an offset package for South Korea's purchase of 40 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin in 2014. Lockheed subcontracted the satellite manufacturing deal in 2016 to Airbus Defense and Space.
Currently, the South Korean military relies on international and civilian-owned satellites for communications.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
PyeongChang music festival to focus on Beethoven's music
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
-
5
Unemployment benefits hit record-high in June due to COVID-19 pandemic