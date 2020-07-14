The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:09 July 14, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.60 0.61
3-M 0.65 0.65
6-M 0.68 0.68
12-M 0.82 0.82
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
PyeongChang music festival to focus on Beethoven's music
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high