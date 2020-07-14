Samsung Electronics mulls expansion of remote working system
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is considering expanding its remote working system for employees here, industry insiders said Tuesday, due to the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
The South Korean tech giant recently surveyed its workers at its consumer electronics (CE) business division in Suwon, south of Seoul, on work-from-home solutions, according to the sources.
Samsung previously allowed remote working only for employees who showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus, and those who are suspected to have come in contact with virus patients, as well as overseas business travelers and workers who are pregnant.
But as cluster infections and imported cases continue to threaten the country's virus fight, Samsung recently has been reviewing options to expand its remote working policy, according to sources.
Excluding production line workers, Samsung said it is considering allowing some of its office workers to work at home.
"We are looking at the possibility of adopting a work-from-home system for some employees," a Samsung official said. "However, we have yet to finalize the plan."
