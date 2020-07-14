KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 53,100 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 101,500 0
Daesang 27,950 DN 250
KCC 136,000 DN 500
LotteFood 343,000 UP 2,000
ORION Holdings 13,100 UP 50
KISWire 15,650 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 5,280 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 127,000 DN 2,500
SKNetworks 4,890 DN 55
Hanwha 23,550 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 180,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,950 UP 1,400
Kogas 26,050 DN 150
LGInt 14,950 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 5,620 DN 80
SBC 10,300 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 22,450 UP 200
BukwangPharm 37,250 UP 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,200 DN 1,400
TaekwangInd 712,000 DN 3,000
SsangyongCement 4,940 DN 20
KAL 17,000 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,540 UP 150
LG Corp. 72,800 UP 2,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,400 DN 1,700
BoryungPharm 16,000 DN 100
L&L 10,550 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,750 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12500 DN300
KiaMtr 34,000 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 94,600 DN 400
SK hynix 82,900 DN 100
Youngpoong 489,500 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,100 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,400 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,300 DN 2,300
ShinhanGroup 29,400 DN 200
HITEJINRO 43,650 DN 450
