KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 51,800 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 160,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 38,250 UP 1,150
DaelimInd 86,100 UP 1,200
JWPHARMA 34,800 UP 1,850
DB HiTek 30,750 UP 250
CJ 88,900 UP 200
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 391,500 UP 4,500
SGBC 29,800 DN 50
Hyosung 62,100 DN 400
LOTTE 30,850 UP 200
Binggrae 60,900 UP 900
GCH Corp 25,150 DN 350
LotteChilsung 98,900 DN 200
DB INSURANCE 47,900 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 37,050 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,860 UP 30
POSCO 184,500 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,200 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG SDS 184,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,100 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 2,945 DN 15
LS 36,450 UP 300
GC Corp 200,000 UP 4,500
GS E&C 26,100 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 392,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 122,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,070 DN 90
SKC 69,600 DN 1,800
GS Retail 37,100 UP 200
Ottogi 565,000 DN 4,000
SamsungElec 53,800 UP 400
IlyangPharm 64,800 UP 600
NHIS 8,520 DN 90
MERITZ SECU 3,115 UP 35
HtlShilla 68,800 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 125,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 117,500 UP 5,000
