Yuhan 51,800 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 160,500 DN 3,500

DOOSAN 38,250 UP 1,150

DaelimInd 86,100 UP 1,200

JWPHARMA 34,800 UP 1,850

DB HiTek 30,750 UP 250

CJ 88,900 UP 200

Shinsegae 208,500 DN 1,500

Nongshim 391,500 UP 4,500

SGBC 29,800 DN 50

Hyosung 62,100 DN 400

LOTTE 30,850 UP 200

Binggrae 60,900 UP 900

GCH Corp 25,150 DN 350

LotteChilsung 98,900 DN 200

DB INSURANCE 47,900 UP 1,000

SK Discovery 37,050 UP 1,200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,860 UP 30

POSCO 184,500 DN 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 73,200 UP 1,600

SAMSUNG SDS 184,500 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,100 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 2,945 DN 15

LS 36,450 UP 300

GC Corp 200,000 UP 4,500

GS E&C 26,100 DN 50

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,450 DN 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 392,000 DN 2,000

KPIC 122,500 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,070 DN 90

SKC 69,600 DN 1,800

GS Retail 37,100 UP 200

Ottogi 565,000 DN 4,000

SamsungElec 53,800 UP 400

IlyangPharm 64,800 UP 600

NHIS 8,520 DN 90

MERITZ SECU 3,115 UP 35

HtlShilla 68,800 DN 600

SamsungElecMech 125,500 DN 2,000

Hanssem 117,500 UP 5,000

(MORE)