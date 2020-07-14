Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:43 July 14, 2020

TAEYOUNG E&C 17,100 UP 150
KSOE 88,500 DN 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 22,800 DN 1,500
OCI 43,850 DN 3,050
LS ELECTRIC 52,800 UP 400
KorZinc 376,500 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,610 DN 80
SYC 42,300 UP 300
Hanmi Science 34,600 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 30,550 DN 450
F&F 84,800 DN 2,700
IS DONGSEO 39,200 DN 200
S-Oil 62,100 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 174,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 0
HMM 4,970 UP 155
HYUNDAI WIA 39,900 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 83,700 UP 4,400
Mobis 210,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,950 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 8,430 DN 70
S-1 85,900 UP 800
Hanchem 141,500 0
DWS 21,600 UP 100
UNID 41,500 0
KEPCO 19,850 DN 150
SamsungSecu 28,000 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 150
SKTelecom 217,500 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 41,650 DN 250
HyundaiElev 48,800 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,200 DN 200
Hanon Systems 9,540 DN 120
SK 231,500 DN 11,000
DAEKYO 4,125 UP 20
GKL 12,600 DN 50
Handsome 35,600 DN 550
Asiana Airlines 3,810 UP 15
COWAY 71,400 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 DN 1,200
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!