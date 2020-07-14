KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,100 DN 50
NamhaeChem 7,520 DN 20
DONGSUH 16,250 UP 250
BGF 4,320 UP 35
SamsungEng 12,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,725 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 17,200 UP 150
KT 24,600 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155000 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 13,850 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,450 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,050 UP 350
KT&G 80,500 UP 1,500
DHICO 4,640 UP 40
LG Display 12,450 0
Kangwonland 23,550 UP 300
NAVER 287,000 DN 10,000
Kakao 343,000 DN 9,000
NCsoft 946,000 DN 19,000
DSME 23,000 DN 300
DSINFRA 6,190 DN 110
DWEC 3,485 DN 30
Donga ST 87,000 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 406,000 UP 6,000
DongwonF&B 188,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 29,900 UP 400
LGH&H 1,340,000 UP 40,000
LGCHEM 534,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 15,600 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,500 UP 1,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,900 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,900 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 70,800 UP 2,300
Celltrion 324,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 16,100 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,900 UP 400
