KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 44,800 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 33,100 DN 850
GS 35,800 DN 50
CJ CGV 19,850 UP 250
LIG Nex1 29,150 UP 150
Fila Holdings 35,450 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 108,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,400 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,435 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 164,000 UP 4,000
LF 12,050 UP 50
FOOSUNG 7,920 DN 80
SK Innovation 128,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 22,650 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 35,100 DN 250
Hansae 10,600 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 69,800 DN 800
Youngone Corp 25,350 UP 150
KOLON IND 35,950 DN 1,700
HanmiPharm 238,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 5,130 0
emart 114,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY250 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 42,850 UP 600
HANJINKAL 97,100 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 80,200 DN 400
CUCKOO 82,700 UP 200
COSMAX 99,900 0
MANDO 23,400 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 735,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 46,250 UP 950
Doosan Bobcat 25,650 DN 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,900 UP 300
Netmarble 135,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S234000 DN2000
ORION 143,000 DN 4,000
BGF Retail 126,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 155,500 UP 15,000
HDC-OP 20,650 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 8,500 DN 100
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
-
5
New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still on upward path