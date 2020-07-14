S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 14, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 July 14, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.704 0.710 -0.6
3-year TB 0.854 0.860 -0.6
10-year TB 1.418 1.420 -0.2
2-year MSB 0.793 0.791 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.246 2.249 -0.3
91-day CD 0.790 0.790 0.0
(END)
