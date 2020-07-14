Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
Complaint against late Seoul mayor possibly leaked, with no one claiming
responsibility
SEOUL -- Questions are mounting if late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was tipped off about a sexual harassment complaint against him before apparently taking his own life Thursday.
While circumstantial evidence indicates that he might have known about the complaint, it remains unknown who leaked the information as all the involved agencies have strongly denied the suspicion.
------------------
S. Korea to invest 160 tln won in 'New Deal' projects, create 1.9 mln jobs
SEJONG -- South Korea will invest 160 trillion won (US$133 billion) by 2025 under its bold stimulus step, the "Korean New Deal," projects that will help create 1.9 million jobs and kick-start the coronavirus-hit economy, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday.
Hong unveiled what the government calls "Digital and Green New Deals" following a meeting of Cabinet ministers to stimulate Asia's fourth-largest economy, which was presided over by President Moon Jae-in.
-------------------
Another virus outbreak reported on foreign vessel in Busan
BUSAN -- Health authorities said Tuesday that a crewman on a foreign ship docked in the southeastern port city of Busan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising concerns over another potential group infection.
The virus-infected sailor was on a Tuvaluan fishing vessel that has been docked at Gamcheon Port in Busan since Wednesday, according the city's health authorities.
-------------------
Samsung expects commercialization of 6G mobile services around 2030
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's leading tech firm, said Tuesday it expects the commercialization of sixth-generation (6G) services to occur around 2030 as it works to develop technologies for the next-generation communications system.
In its white paper, entitled "the Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All," Samsung estimated that the completion of the 6G standard could happen as early as 2028 and mass commercialization of the system two years later.
-------------------
Jin Air to resume flight to Chinese city of Xian
SEOUL -- Low-cost carrier Jin Air Co. said Tuesday it will resume its flights to the Chinese city of Xian, about six months after suspending them due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
A 189-seat B737-800 is set to depart Thursday from South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju at 8:30 a.m. in the resumption of a weekly flight to Xian.
-------------------
49 coronavirus patients administered remdesivir in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea so far has administered remdesivir, an experimental drug conventionally used for Ebola, to 49 coronavirus patients in critical condition here, health authorities said Tuesday.
The medication developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc. started being supplied to treat COVID-19 patients here earlier this month, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-------------------
Korean Air matriarch gets suspended sentence for assaulting employees
SEOUL -- A Seoul court Tuesday handed down a suspended sentence to the mother of Korean Air Lines Co.'s chairman for assaulting employees.
Lee Myung-hee, 70, has been indicted without physical detention on charges of beating and insulting nine workers, including a chauffeur and a security guard, 22 times from November 2011 to April 2018.
--------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down on virus fears despite stimulus plan
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed marginally lower Tuesday amid concerns over a global resurgence in new coronavirus outbreaks, despite a massive stimulus package and rising demand in China. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 2,183.61. Trading volume was high at about 800 million shares worth some 11.4 trillion won (US$9.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 477 to 356.
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still on upward path
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high