Ministry to turn temporary strategy team into permanent division amid deepening Sino-U.S rivalry
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry plans to turn its temporary diplomatic strategy task force into a permanent division and add several more personnel to it, officials said Monday, amid a deepening Sino-U.S. rivalry.
The ministry put up a public notice on its plan for the organizational change, as it is exploring ways to address a series of diplomatic challenges stemming from growing tensions between the two major powers over trade, technology and maritime security.
Under the plan, the Task Force for Strategic Coordination, launched in June last year for a one-year term, will be incorporated into a new division, which will also absorb the current division for policy analysis.
The change is part of Seoul's efforts to map out a coherent strategy to navigate the increasingly tricky regional geopolitical landscape, as it seeks to maintain good relations with both Washington, its security ally, and Beijing, its major trading partner.
Tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise, as the two sides have been wrangling over the origins of the new coronavirus, China's assertive stance in the South China Sea and the U.S.' campaign against Chinese telecom titan Huawei, among other issues.
