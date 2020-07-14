NC Dinos' manager hopes American slugger will find footing in heart of lineup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos' outfielder Aaron Altherr entered Tuesday's game against the Kiwoom Heroes as the RBI leader in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with 55. And 37 of those RBIs have come when Altherr batted seventh or eighth in the lineup.
The former major leaguer opened the season batting mostly second and cleanup, but an early slump prompted manager Lee Dong-wook to move Altherr down to the lower third of his lineup. With less pressure but plenty of RBI opportunities with on-base machines in front of him, Altherr thrived in that role and has since developed into one of the KBO's most dangerous sluggers.
In July, Altherr has batted cleanup or fifth in nine of 10 games and will bat cleanup again versus the Heroes later Tuesday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
"He's someone that should be batting in the heart of our lineup," Lee said in his pregame interview. "He has said he doesn't care where he bats. We moved him down when he was struggling and then he started coming around while he was batting lower in the lineup. He has put up his best numbers batting seventh, but he's been swinging the bat well (in other places in the lineup)."
Veteran catcher Yang Eui-ji, the reigning KBO batting champion, has been the primary cleanup hitter for the Dinos this year, but he's taking a breather Tuesday. Another slugger, Na Sung-bum, is out with a hand injury, further accentuating the need for Altherr to do his damage from the middle.
"It'd be nice to have the same players batting one through five every game, but things don't always happen that way," Lee said. "And when we end up with holes in the lineup, there are players who have to step up and hit cleanup."
As the cleanup in July, Altherr has batted 5-for-22 with a home run and five RBIs.
For the season, Altherr is batting .257/.333/.343 as a cleanup hitter with a home run and five RBIs. From the No. 7 spot, Altherr has batted .383/.463/.809 with six homers and 20 RBIs.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still on upward path
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high