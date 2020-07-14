KBO club disciplines minor league players for hitting teammates
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club SK Wyverns said Tuesday they've fined two of their minor league players for striking a younger teammate, while acknowledging that they belatedly reported the case to the league office.
The Wyverns confirmed an earlier media report that two minor league players hit their teammate in the chest and thigh in their team residence in May.
That young player and another player had been out drinking until the wee hours of the morning, and the two older players tried to take the matter into their own hands.
One of the younger players was found to have driven back to the residence without a license and under the influence of alcohol.
The Wyverns said the two veterans and the two younger players have all been fined.
But the Wyverns didn't report the incident to the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) office until Sunday.
An official with the Wyverns said the team didn't feel the case was serious enough and added, "If we had wanted to cover it up, we wouldn't even have punished these players."
But a league official said the Wyverns should have informed the KBO of the situation.
"If there's any misconduct within the organization, the team is obliged to report it to us," the KBO official said. "There's clearly a problem with how they didn't act right away."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still on upward path
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high