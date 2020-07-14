Kiwoom Heroes' Jake Brigham turns in solid start in return
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Heroes' right-hander Jake Brigham submitted a fine start in his long-awaited return to the mound Tuesday.
Pitching for the first time since May 22, Brigham held the NC Dinos to a run on three hits in five innings. He was relieved by Yang Hyun to begin the sixth, with the Heroes ahead 5-1 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Brigham, who threw 49 of his 82 pitches for strikes, had been sidelined with a right elbow strain.
The American ace induced plenty of soft contact. Of the 15 outs he recorded, 12 were via groundouts, with two strikeouts and one flyout.
The only blemish against Brigham was the solo home run by No Jin-hyuk in the top of the second inning. It gave the Dinos a 1-0 lead, but the Heroes went on to score five unanswered runs to put Brigham to pick up his first win of the 2020 season.
He had gone 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in his four previous starts this season.
Brigham mostly settled down after No's home run. He pitched around a two-out walk in the third and then had clean fourth and fifth innings, retiring five of the six batters he faced on groundballs.
Brigham offered five different pitches at the Dinos: four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, curveball, slider and changeup. He touched 148 kilometers per hour (91.9 miles per hour) on the radar gun.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still on upward path
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
-
5
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus