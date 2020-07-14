Rival parties agree to open 21st National Assembly
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties on Tuesday reached an agreement to move forward the stalled 21st National Assembly, including holding a formal opening ceremony.
This came about two weeks after the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) failed to concur on the formation of the 18 parliamentary committees on June 29. The impasse delayed most parliamentary proceedings for lawmakers who were voted into office on April 15.
Under the agreement, President Moon Jae-in is expected to give a speech at the opening session of the parliament to be held Friday.
Leaders of major parties are set to give speeches outlining key agenda items next Monday and Tuesday, which will be followed by an interpellation session that will allow lawmakers to question the government on overall state affairs and other matters of interest.
The plenary session of the parliament that will permit the passage of bills will be held on July 30 and Aug. 4, parliamentary sources said.
