Korean-language dailies

-- Minimum wage put on back burner, Moon government's paradox (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to invest 160 tln won for 5 years in 'New Deal' projects (Kookmin Daily)

-- Response manual for sexual abuse found to be useless (Donga llbo)

-- 160 tln-won Korean 'New Deal' marks new change for country (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Voices to find truth behind alleged sexual harassment of Park Won-soon get louder (Segye Times)

-- Victim's cry for help blocked by Park's close associates (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Park knew before complaint was filed (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Nothing changed after MeToo movement, sense of powerlessness angers women even more (Hankyoreh)

-- Car noises at night makes half of residents in Yongsan, Yeongdeungpo toss and turn (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 160 tln-won Korean 'New Deal,' Moon's secret card (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor, Naver respond to Moon's Korean 'New Deal' (Korea Economic Daily)

