Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Minimum wage put on back burner, Moon government's paradox (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to invest 160 tln won for 5 years in 'New Deal' projects (Kookmin Daily)
-- Response manual for sexual abuse found to be useless (Donga llbo)
-- 160 tln-won Korean 'New Deal' marks new change for country (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Voices to find truth behind alleged sexual harassment of Park Won-soon get louder (Segye Times)
-- Victim's cry for help blocked by Park's close associates (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Park knew before complaint was filed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nothing changed after MeToo movement, sense of powerlessness angers women even more (Hankyoreh)
-- Car noises at night makes half of residents in Yongsan, Yeongdeungpo toss and turn (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 160 tln-won Korean 'New Deal,' Moon's secret card (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor, Naver respond to Moon's Korean 'New Deal' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon's Korean New Deal targets 1.9 million jobs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's W160tr 'New Deal' project aims to create 1.9m jobs by 2025 (Korea Herald)
-- Moon introduces Korean New Deal for post-virus world (Korea Times)
