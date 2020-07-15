U.S. reverses plan to ban foreign students from staying if all classes go online
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. government on Tuesday reversed a plan to ban international students from staying in the country if all of their classes go online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was announced by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Massachusetts during a hearing on a lawsuit filed against the move by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Burroughs said the government and the two universities came to an agreement that would restore the previous status quo, according to news reports.
The restrictions, announced by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 6, faced backlash from dozens of colleges and universities that were still undecided on how to conduct classes in the fall semester.
The announcement also alarmed many South Korean students.
According to a report from the U.S.-based Institute of International Education, the number of international students in the U.S. stood at 1,095,299 in the 2018-2019 academic year, with the figure for South Koreans tallied at 52,250.
South Korea's foreign ministry said earlier Tuesday that it was seeking consultations with the U.S. government to convey its concerns and minimize the impact on Korean students.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
