Missing American airman safely returns to base
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- An American airman stationed in South Korea who was reported missing last week has safely returned to his base, U.S. Forces Korea said.
Ssg. Tristin Jarvis, a member of the 51st Force Support Squadron at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, reported to the base Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. military.
A search operation took place after the squadron reported him absent from duty Thursday after he was last seen near a fitness center at the base the previous day.
"Team Osan is grateful to have Staff Sgt. Jarvis return to his Mustang family," said Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander. "We want to thank our Security Forces teams, the Korean National Police, our Republic of Korea community partners, and the base community for quickly coming together and helping us locate him safely."
USFK did not provide further details, including where Jarvis has been.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still on upward path
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to invest 160 tln won in 'New Deal' projects, create 1.9 mln jobs