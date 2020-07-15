Job losses extend into June, unemployment rate up at 4.3 pct.
SEJONG, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost about 352,000 jobs in June, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline in the number of employed people as the coronavirus pandemic hammers job markets, data showed Wednesday.
The country's jobless rate rose by 0.3 percentage point on-year to 4.3 percent in June, and the number of employed people fell to 27.05 million, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The employment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- also fell 1.2 percentage points on-year to 42 percent last month.
The coronavirus outbreak has hit temporary workers hard, with the number of those workers plunging by 408,000 in June, the data showed.
Observers said the impact of the coronavirus may appear in the country's jobs data in the second half of the year, given the time lag of one to two quarters for an economic crisis.
