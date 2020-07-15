Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Funeral held for Korean War hero Paik

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Family members, top military commanders and U.S. Forces Korea leaders bade farewell to Paik Sun-yup, South Korea's best-known Korean War hero credited for saving the country from the brink of falling into the hands of North Korea, at his funeral Wednesday.

After a five-day mourning period, the ceremony was held at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul with dozens of participants, including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams.

The service, presided over by Army Chiefs of Staff Gen. Suk Wook, was held in a relatively small size due to new coronavirus concerns.

Paik died Friday at age 99.

He is credited for bravely leading key battles during the 1950-53 war and contributing greatly to the modernization of South Korea's armed forces, though he is also a subject of controversy over his pro-Japanese activities during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.

Paik's body was to be buried at the National Cemetery in the central city of Daejeon.

Citizens wait in line to pay tribute at the memorial altar for the country's most renowned Korean War hero, Paik Sun-yup, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on July 14, 2020, one day ahead of his funeral. Paik, South Korea's first four-star general, died on July 10 at age 99. (Yonhap)

