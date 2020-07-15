Renault Samsung launches upgraded SM6 sedan
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. on Wednesday launched the upgraded SM6 sedan in South Korea to revive lackluster sales amid a lack of new models.
The facelifted SM6 midsize sedan comes with a 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline, a 1.8-liter turbocharged gasoline or a 2-liter liquefied petroleum gas engine, the company said in a statement.
The 1.3-liter and 1.8-liter turbo trim versions are equipped with the TCe 300 and the TCe 260 engine, respectively, and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it said.
The three trim models are priced at between 25 million won and 34 million won (US$20,700-$28,000).
In the January-June period, Renault Samsung's sales fell 21 percent to 67,666 vehicles from 85,844 units a year earlier.
The company's current passenger car lineup includes the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the SM6 sedan, the XM3 SUV and the QM6 SUV.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
