Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 July 15, 2020
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 0
Incheon 26/19 Cloudy 0
Suwon 27/18 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 26/19 Rain 0
Daejeon 24/18 Rain 0
Chuncheon 29/17 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 23/18 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 25/19 Rain 60
Gwangju 24/19 Rain 70
Jeju 24/21 Rain 60
Daegu 23/18 Rain 60
Busan 22/19 Cloudy 30
(END)
