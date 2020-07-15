Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

July 15, 2020

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 26/19 Cloudy 0

Suwon 27/18 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/19 Rain 0

Daejeon 24/18 Rain 0

Chuncheon 29/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 23/18 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 25/19 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/19 Rain 70

Jeju 24/21 Rain 60

Daegu 23/18 Rain 60

Busan 22/19 Cloudy 30

