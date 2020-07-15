Seoul city to reopen welfare facilities suspended amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Welfare facilities in Seoul that were closed due to the new coronavirus that hit the country in late January will start running again this month, the Seoul city government said Wednesday.
Under the plan, 553 facilities for the disabled and the elderly, including job training classes, free kitchens and various caregiving programs, will open in phased steps starting July 20, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
The municipal government said that the decision, aimed at minimizing fallout from a disruption in caregiving services, was made in consultation with health authorities and welfare facilities.
The city government said that priority will be placed on more essential programs such as free meals for low-income visitors. To minimize infection risks, the city government plans to limit the number of program users or run programs on alternate days.
Welfare facilities across the country temporarily closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the infectious virus is more likely to infect the elderly.
South Korea has reported more than 13,500 cases of the new coronavirus. It reported its first case on Jan. 20.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to invest 160 tln won in 'New Deal' projects, create 1.9 mln jobs
-
5
S. Korea seeks to request pre-departure COVID-19 tests for incoming USFK members