KBO's emerging slugger surprised with own power surge

Lee said the reason behind his rigorous offseason training was twofold: One, he wanted to blast more home runs, but he also wanted to improve his endurance so that he could play at a high level for the whole season. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the regular season by more than a month, and the annual All-Star break was wiped off the schedule to ensure teams would play the full 144 games in a compressed calendar. Double headers and games on Monday, which is usually the designated offday, wlil become part of the new normal, too.

