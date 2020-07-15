USFK stresses S. Korea's anti-virus beach use guidelines after troop disturbances
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has told its troops to follow the anti-coronavirus beach use guidelines that the southeastern city of Busan issued earlier this week after unruly July Fourth celebrations by some American service members raised the ire of local residents.
Earlier this month, unidentified American service members were accused of causing trouble on Haeundae Beach in Busan without wearing face masks despite a continued surge in COVID-19 cases, according to local authorities.
Dozens of complaints from citizens were made about their wild acts, such as shooting firecrackers toward citizens, traffic accidents and drunk driving, which prompted USFK to express regret and vow to take appropriate action for those involved.
On Monday, the Busan city government issued beach use guidelines, including the mandatory wearing of masks on Haeundae, Songjeong, Gwangalli and other beaches in the city, and the banning of eating and drinking on the beaches.
"These guidelines apply to all USFK affiliated personnel," USFK said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The guidelines, set to take effect Monday, call for issuing a warning to first-time violators and then up to a 3 million-won (US$2,498) fine for repetitive violators.
USFK also called for refraining from handshaking, or any other action that could lead to droplet transmissions, such as singing or screaming.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
