Navy, Coast Guard conduct chopper landing drill for better disaster responses
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The Navy and the Coast Guard staged a helicopter landing drill on an amphibious assault ship Wednesday in a move to enhance their disaster relief capabilities, officials said.
The training was carried out in waters near the southern port city of Busan earlier in the day, involving the 14,500-ton Dokdo ship, two helicopters and eight Coast Guard pilots, according to the Navy.
Twelve pilots from the fire agency and the police also took part in the exercise, it added.
Wednesday's event was in part to help the chopper pilots earn qualifications for deck landing necessary for operations on landing ships in case of an emergency, the Navy said.
As the country's first large-scale amphibious assault ship, Dokdo is equipped with a deck that can manage five choppers at one time. The multipurpose ship is capable of undertaking a variety of missions, including disaster relief.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to invest 160 tln won in 'New Deal' projects, create 1.9 mln jobs
-
5
S. Korea seeks to request pre-departure COVID-19 tests for incoming USFK members