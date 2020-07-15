S. Korea calls for global cooperation in coronavirus battle
SEJONG, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister said Wednesday that the world must step up cooperation to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and kick-start an economic recovery.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the remarks at a virtual forum with top Colombian officials, including President Ivan Duque, the ministry said in a statement.
Although the pandemic is far from over, Hong urged the world to overcome the crisis with "innovative measures based on international cooperation," according to the ministry.
During the forum, South Korea and Colombia shared some of the lessons learned through their responses to the pandemic, the ministry said.
The pandemic has infected some 13 million people globally, and more than 570,000 people have died since the virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
