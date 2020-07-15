Seoul stocks trade higher late Wed. morning on COVID-19 vaccine hopes
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning on hopes for the coronavirus vaccine and economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 19.16 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,202.77 as of 11:20 a.m.
The local stock market opened higher on new reports that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biopharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc. showed progress. The vaccine produced antibodies in all patients during an initial safety trial, according to the reports, leading to an overnight rally on Wall Street.
The KOSPI, however, erased some of its earlier gains amid rising political tensions between the United States and China -- South Korea's two largest trading partners.
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the termination of Hong Kong's special status in protest of a new Chinese security law that can severely restrict civil rights in Hong Kong. He also signed legislation on sanctioning Chinese officials.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.86 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.6 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics added 0.68 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem advancing 1.31 percent.
South Korea's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, spiked 6.4 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors surging 3.97 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,201.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.65 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
