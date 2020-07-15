Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S. trade panel votes to continue probe into tire imports from S. Korea, others
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted Tuesday to continue investigations into potential dumping of tire imports from South Korea and three other Asian nations.
The commission said in a press release that it determined there is a "reasonable indication" that a U.S. industry is "materially injured" by imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
----------------
(2nd LD) Job losses extend into June, unemployment rate up at 4.3 pct
SEJONG -- South Korea lost about 352,000 jobs in June, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline in the number of employed people as the coronavirus pandemic hammers job markets, data showed Wednesday.
The country's jobless rate rose by 0.3 percentage point on-year to 4.3 percent in June, and the number of employed people fell to 27.05 million, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
----------------
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
SEOUL -- Can workplace bullies be punished?
It's a tricky question in South Korea.
A revised labor law aimed at preventing workplace bullying went into effect here on July 16 last year. But the law came with a handful of prerequisites.
----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases below 40 for 2nd day; imported cases still on high plateau
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 40 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, but imported cases continued to rise, hampering the country's efforts to contain the virus.
The country added 39 cases, including 11 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,551, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
Jeju Air again presses Eastar to resolve debt payment for acquisition
SEOUL -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Wednesday its planned takeover of Eastar Jet Co. will be terminated unless the smaller budget carrier resolves debt payments.
Jeju Air has demanded Eastar Jet pay off all of its debts estimated at up to 100 billion won (US$83 million), including unpaid wages to its employees, delayed payments to subcontractors and office operating expenses, by July 15.
----------------
Japanese gets suspended prison term for breaching self-isolation rules
SEOUL -- A Japanese man who became the first foreigner arrested by South Korean police in May for violating mandatory self-isolation rules aimed at containing the coronavirus was freed on Wednesday after being given a suspended jail sentence by a local court.
The Seoul Western District Court sentenced the 23-year-old Japanese national to an imprisonment of six months, suspended for two years, after finding him guilty of breaching the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.
----------------
(LEAD) Funeral held for Korean War hero Paik
SEOUL/DAEJEON -- South Korea held a funeral service Wednesday for Paik Sun-yup, a legendary Korean War hero credited with saving the country from falling under the control of North Korea, with the Army chief vowing to firmly defend the country that Paik saved with "blood, sweat and tears."
U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Robert Abrams also attended the funeral service held at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul, lauding Paik as "a patriot, a soldier's soldier and one of the founding fathers of our ironclad alliance" between the two countries.
----------------
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government on Wednesday announced a plan to launch a probe into allegations of sexual abuse by the city's late mayor raised by his former secretary.
Park Won-soon, the city's three-term mayor, was found dead in the hills of a Seoul mountain in the early hours of Friday after hundreds of police and rescue officials searched for him following a missing person report. A handwritten note, saying "sorry," was later found in Park's study.
