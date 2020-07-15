KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Ottogi 575,000 UP 10,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 183,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,350 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 2,995 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 47,950 UP 50
SamsungElec 54,700 UP 900
NHIS 8,580 UP 60
SK Discovery 36,400 DN 650
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,400 UP 330
SKC 68,800 DN 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,500 UP 50
GS E&C 27,150 UP 1,050
IlyangPharm 63,000 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 393,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 129,000 UP 6,500
GC Corp 182,000 DN 18,000
GS Retail 36,800 DN 300
LS 38,100 UP 1,650
SamsungF&MIns 180,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,450 UP 500
Kogas 26,300 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 94,600 0
SK hynix 83,000 UP 100
JWPHARMA 33,900 DN 900
CJ 88,900 0
Youngpoong 499,500 UP 10,000
DB HiTek 31,850 UP 1,100
Hanwha 24,150 UP 600
HyundaiEng&Const 34,700 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,700 UP 300
LGInt 15,000 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,850 UP 230
SBC 10,700 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 22,700 UP 250
Shinsegae 210,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,000 UP 200
BukwangPharm 35,550 DN 1,700
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,500 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,520 DN 20
