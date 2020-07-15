KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 73,600 UP 800
TaekwangInd 715,000 UP 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 77,400 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 4,960 UP 20
BoryungPharm 15,800 DN 200
L&L 10,900 UP 350
KAL 17,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 5,340 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 125,500 DN 1,500
Daesang 27,300 DN 650
SKNetworks 5,060 UP 170
AmoreG 53,300 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 109,000 UP 7,500
KCC 140,000 UP 4,000
ORION Holdings 13,050 DN 50
KISWire 15,900 UP 250
LotteFood 341,000 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,400 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 29,800 UP 400
HITEJINRO 43,350 DN 300
Yuhan 51,400 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 38,850 UP 600
DaelimInd 87,000 UP 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12200 DN300
KiaMtr 35,200 UP 1,200
Nongshim 383,500 DN 8,000
SGBC 30,150 UP 350
Hyosung 65,300 UP 3,200
LOTTE 31,350 UP 500
Binggrae 61,300 UP 400
GCH Corp 24,300 DN 850
LotteChilsung 100,000 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,060 UP 200
POSCO 186,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 22,400 UP 1,650
F&F 85,900 UP 1,100
MERITZ SECU 3,150 UP 35
HtlShilla 70,500 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
(3rd LD) Complaint against late Seoul mayor possibly leaked, with no one claiming responsibility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to invest 160 tln won in 'New Deal' projects, create 1.9 mln jobs
-
5
S. Korea seeks to request pre-departure COVID-19 tests for incoming USFK members