KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 130,000 UP 4,500
Hanssem 113,500 DN 4,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 17,400 UP 300
KSOE 91,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 24,000 UP 1,200
OCI 44,850 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,300 UP 1,500
KorZinc 369,000 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 UP 140
SYC 43,400 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 31,400 UP 850
IS DONGSEO 38,600 DN 600
LG Innotek 169,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI WIA 40,900 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 88,300 UP 4,600
Mobis 215,500 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,350 UP 400
COSMAX 91,800 DN 8,100
Hanchem 148,500 UP 7,000
DWS 22,100 UP 500
UNID 41,550 UP 50
S-Oil 63,500 UP 1,400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO 19,600 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 8,540 UP 110
HMM 4,995 UP 25
S-1 86,700 UP 800
SamsungSecu 28,350 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 12,200 DN 50
SKTelecom 218,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 42,300 UP 650
HyundaiElev 49,550 UP 750
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,550 UP 350
Hanon Systems 9,510 DN 30
SK 237,000 UP 5,500
DAEKYO 4,110 DN 15
GKL 13,050 UP 450
Handsome 36,000 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 3,875 UP 65
COWAY 70,900 DN 500
