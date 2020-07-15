KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,700 UP 700
IBK 8,260 UP 160
NamhaeChem 7,640 UP 120
DONGSUH 16,150 DN 100
BGF 4,400 UP 80
SamsungEng 12,650 UP 650
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 3,750 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 17,750 UP 550
KT 24,700 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 14,050 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,350 UP 300
KT&G 80,700 UP 200
DHICO 4,780 UP 140
LG Display 12,700 UP 250
Kangwonland 24,000 UP 450
NAVER 286,500 DN 500
Kakao 337,500 DN 5,500
NCsoft 928,000 DN 18,000
DSME 23,750 UP 750
DSINFRA 6,320 UP 130
DWEC 3,600 UP 115
Donga ST 87,900 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,350 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 392,500 DN 13,500
DongwonF&B 188,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 29,800 DN 100
LGH&H 1,350,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 544,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 15,850 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,500 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 74,900 UP 4,100
Celltrion 316,000 DN 8,000
Huchems 16,200 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,000 0
